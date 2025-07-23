Airport owned by government under fire for disturbing surge in private jet traffic: 'A playground for the world's wealthiest polluters'

The government could easily impose taxes on airports it owns — it just hasn't.

A Scottish airport is catching flak for a significant increase in private flights throughout 2024.

According to a BBC article, Oxfam Scotland called out the government for allowing more than 2,400 private flights at Glasgow Prestwick Airport.

It argued that the number of private jets going into and out of the airport increased by more than a third, per the BBC. The article also explained that there were more than 12,000 private flights at Scottish airports in 2024.

These advocates insist that if there are going to be so many private flights, the owners should face fees, similar to taxes and bans proposed by Denmark and Spain.

For example, The National reported that Becky Kenton-Lake of Stop Climate Chaos Scotland said, "A Private Jet Tax would help hold the biggest polluters accountable and raise vital funds to protect us all from the damage they're causing."

The head of Oxfam Scotland expressed a similar sentiment, claiming that the airport has become "a playground for the world's wealthiest polluters," adding that he'd like to see more taxes on those individuals, per the BBC.

Private jets contribute significantly to air pollution. According to a study by the International Council on Clean Transportation, private jets generated up to 19.5 million tons of pollution in 2023.

To put that into perspective, one of the organizers said that this number is similar to "177 passenger cars or nine heavy-duty highway trucks."

Unfortunately, this pollution may contribute to weather and environment-related issues. In an article, Oxfam Scotland explained that it can lead to flooding, higher food bills, and resource shortages.

To some of these advocates, the Scottish government's inaction is problematic. In a press release, Scottish Greens emphasized that the government could easily impose taxes on airports it owns — it just hasn't.

Private jet usage has long been a topic of debate among news outlets and everyday people. In a Reddit post asking about the environmental impact of private and commercial planes, users had a lot to say.

One comment summarized why an increase in private jet use matters: "It's the same reason a bus is better for the environment than a car. One jet flying with a bunch of people pumps out less of the bad stuff than three jets with fewer people."

