Kylie Jenner faces backlash after private jet lands in Venice for Bezos' over-the-top wedding bash: 'They simply don't care'

While it's hard to deny the luxurious and convenient benefits that come with private jet ownership, their overwhelming negative impacts on the environment certainly outweigh the positives.

As one Redditor noted, the use of private jets by celebrities such as Kylie Jenner can consume massive amounts of fuel and produce significant pollution. While posting to r/KUWTKsnark, the concerned critic shared one of Jenner's most recent and publicized private jet flights.

To attend the wedding of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in Venice, Jenner and her family hopped aboard their private jet. They were joined by more than 90 other private jets that were chartered to fly into Venice for the extravagant wedding.

Altogether, Jenner's trip to Venice saw around 12 hours of flight time spread across a handful of days, as Celebrity Flight observed. As a result, the private jet produced an estimated 24 tons of carbon pollution.

According to Antithesis, one ton of carbon is equivalent to driving 5,000 miles in a gas-powered car. On the flipside, it would require the growth of 50 trees in a single year to capture the amount of carbon produced.

Down in the comments section, a few users were taken aback by the sheer amount of waste from just a single private jet.

"Our planet is finished, they simply don't care," argued one commenter.

"Yes! They get private jets. We get heatstroke," noted another user.

Increased carbon levels in the atmosphere, primarily due to human activities like burning dirty fuels, have significant negative effects on the environment. This includes the increasing global temperature, sea level rise, changes in rainfall patterns, and increased intensity of extreme weather events.

According to a report by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the global atmospheric concentration of carbon has reached a record high of 430.5 parts per million. Taken by measurements from the Mauna Loa Observatory in Hawai'i, this became the first time in recorded history that the monthly average has exceeded the 430 parts per million mark.

While the outlook may look grim, there have been global efforts to reduce pollution that include government regulations and technological advancements. These efforts aim to mitigate changes to the climate by decreasing pollution and promoting more sustainable energy sources.

