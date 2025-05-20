Details about Taylor Swift's use of private jets spark outrage: 'That's absolutely ridiculous'

"This is great, now do all the billionaires."

A Reddit post is sparking backlash against Taylor Swift over her 2023 private jet usage, following her record-breaking Eras Tour.

The original post includes a video montage tracking the flight paths of Swift's two jets. It shows a staggering number of short, frequent flights across the U.S.

The Redditor captioned it: "Taylor Swift's Two Private Jets in 2023. That's more than 100 million plastic straws (math at the end)."

The video is gaining traction as more people question the environmental cost of celebrity luxury. While the safety of these individuals is highly important, that does not mean the impacts of private jet travel, one of the most polluting forms of transportation, go unnoticed.

According to PBS, pollution from private jets rose 46% between 2019 and 2023. The European Federation for Transport and Environment has found that private jets emit five to 14 times more pollution per passenger than commercial flights.

Swift has made it known that she's aware of the carbon footprint her travels leave on our planet and works to actively offset it, often by purchasing double the recommended number of carbon credits.

However, there is debate as to how effective and legitimate these credits are, especially when sold by companies with a personal stake, like gas giant Shell.

While the public is often told to cut back on plastic and recycle more, the emissions from just one celebrity jet can outweigh a lifetime of sustainable choices.

One commenter put it this double-standard simply by stating: "That's absolutely ridiculous, I'll never feel guilt about throwing away a plastic fork again until there is some sort of regulation against this ridiculous environmental destruction."

Swift is not the only celebrity under scrutiny. As private jet use continues to grow, so does the call for accountability among public figures whose actions contradict public climate commitments.

"Ban private jets with under 30 passengers going under 200 miles," one user suggested.

"This is great, now do all the billionaires," another commenter wrote.

