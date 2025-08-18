Musician hit with backlash after flaunting private jets in viral post: 'Isn't an achievement'

Afrobeats superstar Davido is sparking backlash after flexing his private jets — and taking a jab at the working class in the process.

In his post, shared on the social platform X, Davido appeared to dismiss concerns about his jet-setting lifestyle. He said the privilege of using the free jet is his birthright, implying he was born into wealth and status.

His post also included a remark about coming back as a vulcanizer (a job that involves reinforcing rubber materials like tires and conveyor belts) in his next life — a statement that many users deemed arrogant and dismissive of those struggling economically, particularly those in the working class.

"Flying a private jet isn't an achievement, though, good for you if you can, but don't disrespect vulcanizers in your tantrums. Those people work hard and overtime to make their money; it wasn't handed over to them," one commenter wrote.

Davido's post was seen as tone-deaf — an insensitive remark that shows how out of touch some people are with the plight of ordinary people.

Moreover, this issue went beyond class insensitivity. It also brought to light the growing divide between celebrity indulgence and public concern for the planet. While private jets may be deemed symbols of success for the elite, they are damaging to the planet.

According to the International Council on Clean Transportation, a single private jet produces as much harmful carbon pollution as 177 passenger cars do in a typical year. It also reported that U.S.-based private jet travel accounts for more than half of global pollution from such flights.

Nonetheless, change is still possible. Even celebrities can adjust their behavior after recognizing the effects of their words and actions on people and the environment. They can opt for commercial or electric flights or support clean fuel initiatives, gaining momentum across the industry.

As for Davido, while some commenters came to his defense, many hit back with sarcasm.

"As some people dey buy cars na so you dey buy jets. Na so me self dey change slippers. Money na water," one user quipped.

Another clapback added a sharp reminder: "You're laughing at the less privileged, remember, person wey fly private jet fit trek tomorrow stay humble Davido!"

