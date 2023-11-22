Paris Hilton slammed on social media over over-the-top wedding dress choice: ‘A wedding [is] stressful enough’

The internet is calling out Paris Hilton for seemingly not remembering the benefits of the simple life.

A Redditor began the conversation in the subreddit r/Anticonsumption, posting a screenshot of an article by People detailing that Hilton had 45 wedding dresses “at the ready” for her three-day festivities with Carter Reum in November 2021, ultimately only wearing six.

Hilton’s initial interview was with British Vogue earlier this November.

“Excess personified,” the OP wrote.

“Rich people like this are the embodiment of waste,” another person said.

It’s unclear from the interview whether Hilton commissioned all 45 dresses herself, as she said “designers all around the world” were reaching out to her stylist to create the custom designs.

There’s no question, however, that overconsumption of resources is going out of style.

According to Earth911, the average ballroom wedding gown requires 26,420 gallons of water to produce. That’s more than a lifetime’s worth of drinking water, considering that the National Academy of Medicine recommends approximately 0.6 gallons of water daily for the average woman, as reported by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

More than 20% of water pollution globally can be attributed to the fashion industry, which utilizes chemicals in its processes and is responsible for between 2 to 8% of carbon pollution that contributes to problematic rising global temperatures.

In order to dress for their special days, some brides have been finding their “something borrowed” in consignment or thrift stores, with a number of them saving major money in the process.

At this time, there’s no word on whether Hilton has given the unused dresses to charity or advocated recycling them in some way. She’s been known to donate items but has also spoken in the past about not wearing anything more than once.

“A wedding [is] stressful enough,” one person pointed out. “Then having to change 6 times?”

“Peak consumerism, even if she gives them away,” another Redditor wrote of the 45 total dresses. “Those items were all manufactured when they wouldn’t have been otherwise.”

