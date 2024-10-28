BMW makes history with new vehicle launch announcement: 'Shaping the mobility of the future'

Hydrogen-powered vehicles are entering the chat.

BMW announced that it will launch its first-ever fuel-cell electric vehicle in 2028, as Reuters reported.

"This is a milestone in automotive history: the first-ever series production fuel-cell vehicle to be offered by a global premium manufacturer," said BMW CEO Oliver Zipse in a press release.

"It will herald an era of significant demand for fuel-cell electric vehicles," he predicted.

BMW isn't doing it alone, either. Fellow automaker Toyota teamed up with them to design the fuel-cell technology that enables hydrogen to be separated by a catalyst and generate power.

"BMW and Toyota share the same passion for cars and belief in 'technology openness' and a 'multipathway' approach to carbon neutrality," declared Toyota's president Koji Sato.

As Sato alludes to, hydrogen-powered vehicles are an exciting extra avenue to shift away from gas-powered vehicles that rely on dirty energy. Fossil fuel-dependent vehicles pollute the air and heat the planet with dangerous implications. Fuel-cell vehicles can charge quickly while possessing a long range. Similar to battery-powered EVs, they greatly reduce air pollution.

That's why engineers from all over the world are tackling some of its inherent challenges. BMW is at the forefront of the space, with the automaker already testing the iX5 Hydrogen and generating promising results. BMW says that the concept vehicle has a range of around 300 miles and charges in three to four minutes.

Battery-powered EVs on the market do come with some built-in advantages for drivers looking to make the switch.

Hydrogen-powered cars don't have the same robust charging infrastructure yet, and so far, producing the cars has been costly. There are also concerns about the longevity of the cars, which researchers in Sweden are working to address.

One last issue is that 95% of hydrogen production relies on dirty energy like methane. That's why "green hydrogen" is a growing area of research and innovation in a bid to develop cleaner ways to tap into the energy source and create a hydrogen economy.

Details are scarce on the forthcoming vehicle. BMW revealed the car will be an existing model with a hydrogen option but didn't disclose the price or production volume.

Zipse says the vehicle will "highlight how technological progress is shaping the mobility of the future."

Meanwhile, Sato said he hopes "to realize a future where hydrogen energy supports society."

