There are plenty of benefits to charging your EV at home — but having the right technology makes a big difference

If you have an electric vehicle, you're set up for major savings on transportation — but how much you can save depends on how you charge.

Commercial charging stations are good, but doing it at home is cheaper and more convenient. You can use a basic Level 1 charger at any 120-volt outlet, but for faster charging, higher-level equipment is vital.

What is a Level 2 EV charger?

A Level 2 charger is a high-powered charging station for your EV that uses a dedicated 240V circuit. It charges your car much faster than a Level 1 charger that relies on 120V.

But if you thought that this equipment only doubles your charging power, guess again.





Whereas a Level 1 charger can give most cars about 40 to 50 miles of range in a 10-hour charging session, a Level 2 charger can provide roughly 25 miles of range in a single hour of charging, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. That's five times the speed of a Level 1 charger.

How will a Level 2 charging station save me money?

With this kind of quick charge possible at home, you can top off in between errands, cutting out trips to commercial charging stations. With the right equipment, you can even pair your charging station with solar panels or community solar for the most affordable, nonpolluting energy available.

When you aren't in a hurry, such as overnight, many EVs can be programmed to wait for the time when demand is low and prices have dropped.

This is much easier if your car charges quickly — it means it can wait longer and tolerate more downtime in a charging session to get the best prices.

Can I install a Level 2 charger by myself?

Like any electrical installation, this work needs to be completed by a qualified electrician.

They can ensure your equipment is up to code, make sure it's appropriate for the indoor or outdoor location, wire it up with any additional devices you need — like a smart splitter — and potentially even help you understand what government rebates and subsidies are available for this home upgrade.

