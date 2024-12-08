Scientists make game-changing breakthrough that could make EV batteries cheaper: 'Paving the way for next-generation lithium-ion batteries'

A team of researchers from Guangdong University of Technology achieved a major breakthrough in lithium-ion battery technology that could make electric vehicles and energy storage cheaper.

Traditionally, lithium-ion batteries used to power EVs and renewable energy grids are made of lithium iron phosphate and lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide. However, metals such as cobalt are costly to mine and process. That drives up the price of EVs and energy storage systems and makes them less accessible to the average consumer.

Lithium-rich manganese oxides can be a cheaper battery alternative. LMROs, however, haven't been widely applied to clean technologies because of their low energy efficiency and short battery life.

Scientists from China developed a technique to overcome that problem. In a study published earlier this year, the team treated LMROs with a chemical called ammonium metavanadate to create vanadium to see if it could improve the energy efficiency and performance of the batteries. Vanadium is a metal known for its strength and durability.

The results were promising. Battery efficiency jumped from 74.4% to 91.6%, crossing the threshold needed for commercialization. The rate of battery life decline shrunk as well, an "incredible improvement in battery lifespan," according to the study.

By incorporating vanadium into LMROs, the team is "paving the way for next-generation lithium-ion batteries" to "meet the growing energy needs" of EVs and renewable energy storage, lead scientist Dong Luo said.

This advancement in lithium-ion battery technology could make high-capacity, cobalt-free batteries more accessible and affordable. Cost-effectively improving battery life span paves the way for cheaper EVs, which can encourage drivers to abandon their gas-guzzling cars for cleaner vehicles, lowering air pollution. More efficient renewable energy storage will also be possible, increasing the reliability of solar and wind energy, especially during unpredictable weather.

The LMRO breakthrough joins a growing list of solutions that can increase access to clean technology. The U.S. Department of Energy designed a new lithium-ion battery that can retain 98% of storage capacity over 500 charge cycles. Companies are also leading the change. Redwood Materials is devising innovative ways to improve battery recycling, and Ampaire is working on electrifying aviation.

Clean energy solutions including these can accelerate the transition to a greener future.

