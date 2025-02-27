BMW unveils new model that could make the perfect roadtrip vehicle — here are the key upgrades

"We shouldn't claim victory that with this switch to electric cars, problem solved."

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the 2025 BMW iX can cover up to 324 miles on one charge. InsideEVs reported the new 2026 model has a larger battery and is estimated to cover up to 340 miles on a single charge — perfect for a road trip.

On average, an electric vehicle can travel 200-250 miles per charge. Some electric cars surpass this, and a car's capacity to travel farther is dependent on battery size, the weather, and acceleration.

With these ranges, electric vehicles such as the iX are advancing closer to competing with gas-powered vehicles' reaches on a single tank.

Gas-powered cars may drive farther but cost more to refuel. The Natural Resources Defense Council reported that in 2018, the average yearly cost to fuel a gas-powered vehicle was $1,117. For electric vehicles, on the other hand, the average cost of charging was $485 a year.

The price of car maintenance, too, significantly drops for a person in possession of an electric vehicle. Oil changes and fluid changes become obsolete for the eco-friendly, cost-efficient electric car.

While driving electric vehicles is more environmentally friendly than driving gas-powered cars, the large lithium batteries that propel electric BMWs and other electric vehicles are made with substantial amounts of materials that require mining. For this reason, the manufacturing process for electric vehicles is less carbon-friendly than that of gas-operated vehicles.

This should not deter green consumers from purchasing an electric vehicle. A study by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology found that gasoline cars emit more than 350 grams of CO2 per mile over their lifetimes compared to just 200 grams of CO2 for fully battery-electric cars.

Deputy Director of the MIT Joint Program on the Science and Policy of Global Change Sergey Paltsev addressed the issue.

"We shouldn't claim victory that with this switch to electric cars, problem solved, we are going to have zero emissions. No, that's not the case. But electric cars are actually much, much better in terms of the impact on the climate in comparison to internal combustion vehicles. And in time, that comparative advantage of electric cars is going to grow," he said.

