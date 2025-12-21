Company unveils massive new project that could make EV drivers' lives easier: 'We're excited'

Rural communities in this northern Canadian province are about to see their access to fast, efficient electric vehicle charging expand considerably over the next few years.

Manitoba Hydro is an electrical and natural gas utility serving the province of Manitoba, Canada. As Electric Autonomy reported, the company has selected six building sites located in northern, rural communities to establish infrastructure for publicly owned electric vehicle charging stations.

This is a big deal, especially for a province like Manitoba. Although there are hundreds of charging stations across the province, most of them are packed in southern regions. The current charging network layout leaves northern drivers and tourists traveling along Highway 6 in the dark.

"We're excited to launch this new EV charging network, which bridges a gap in EV charging coverage and supports the province's Manitoba Affordable Energy Plan," said Allan Danroth, Manitoba Hydro's president and CEO, in an official statement.

Charging your EV at home remains the most cost-effective and fastest method to date. Expanding Manitoba's EV charging network, however, will make charging more accessible across the province. And it could even increase the number of EVs used by Manitoba residents.

By expanding access to public charging stations, more residents and travelers would be encouraged to purchase EVs. This action could reduce the volume of gas-powered cars that pump dirty, planet-warming gases into the atmosphere.

More people would also see how cost-effective and efficient EVs are compared to their gas-powered counterparts. They may even pursue further savings by investing in solar panels, which could reduce their ​electricity costs to or near $0.

Manitoba Hydro's website said the network is expected to be fully operational by spring 2027. Five of the six stations will include Level 3 fast chargers. These chargers are capable of charging four EVs to full in as little as 20-30 minutes.

