It's never been easier to install solar panels for $0 down: 'Swap spiraling utility costs for dependable, abundant energy'

If you're interested in drawing your power directly from the sun, but you don't want to (or can't) go all in on buying panels, there's another option that's been growing in popularity: Solar leasing.

What is solar leasing?

Rather than purchasing solar panels and installing them on your property, leasing is a way to reap the benefits of solar — namely, affordable clean energy — without needing to invest in buying your own equipment. Think of it like leasing a car, where you gain the use of the equipment without becoming its permanent owner..

Palmetto, via its LightReach program, offers one of the most popular leasing options available. As they explain it on their website, their formula for homeowners is incredibly simple: "We own the system and you get the power."

It allows you to "swap spiralling utility costs for dependable, abundant energy made right there on your roof," according to Palmetto's site.

Why has solar power become so popular?

Upgrading to solar power is one of the best ways to achieve the ultimate win-win: lower energy costs and reduced planet-warming pollution. Many homeowners who have switched to solar power have seen staggering results, with their energy bills often approaching zero — or even less than zero, in some cases.

Panel technology is constantly advancing, leading to improved efficiency and affordability. In fact, according to research from the Department of Energy, the costs of residential systems have decreased by 64% in the last decade. Utility-scale systems have seen even greater savings, with an 82% decrease in price since 2010.

And when it comes to marginal costs for fuel, those will never increase. "Sunshine is and always will be free," the Solar Energy Industry Association (SEIA) pointed out in a recent blog post.

It's why solar power has become so popular, with residential projects growing in all 50 states and utility- and commercial-scale projects also on the rise, according to SEIA.

How solar leasing helps homeowners — and the planet

Despite solar power becoming increasingly affordable, many homeowners still cannot afford to invest in a new system for their homes. Others may not feel prepared to leap. Whatever the reason, solar leasing is an excellent solution, as it bypasses the upfront costs and skips straight to the benefits.

Specifically, with Palmetto's LightReach leasing program, homeowners lock in a stable and low rate for their energy, with a monthly payment keeping their power costs reliable. Palmetto also maps, designs, permits, installs, and maintains the system as part of the package — with zero upfront cost.

If you're uncertain whether leasing or buying panels is the right choice for your property, there's a helpful pros and cons list on Palmetto's website. And suppose you decide to purchase your own solar setup. In that case, EnergySage offers several free tools that can help you find quotes from trusted installers, look up federal and local incentives to avoid missing out on potential savings, and more.

