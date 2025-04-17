Energy experts reveal the best way to charge your EV: 'It's undeniable'

If you don't want to have to do all that math, simply building a canopy carport with 8-12 modules should more or less do the trick.

Whether you already have an EV or you're considering getting one, incorporating solar panels into your home charging setup will create the most affordable, efficient, and clean charging experience possible. CNET recently broke down the reasons why.

The scoop

Both electric vehicles and solar panels have been skyrocketing in popularity in recent years. Solar panel installations continue to climb year over year, and EV adoption is predicted to hit 40% of all passenger car sales in the next five years, per the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

"Even if you ignore the numbers, it's undeniable that EV charging stations are becoming the norm," CNET pointed out.

Because of this, many people have begun using solar panels not only to power their homes but to seamlessly charge their EVs as well — with the additional option of selling excess power back to the grid.

The basic setup entails solar panels, battery storage (particularly important if you want to charge your car overnight), an inverter to use in powering your home, and the EV charger. And depending on your particular household's setup, usage, and efficiency, this setup could provide some or all of your energy needs.

How it's helping

As CNET explained, one of the key benefits of using solar to power your EV charging is that the panels and the charger "speak the same electrical language, in a way."

Home EV chargers demand a high voltage and direct current to operate, which can actually place a strain on a house's grid and electrical system — particularly if your wiring is old. Instead, with solar, there's no strain and no need for an inverter because the panels also operate with direct current. This makes the whole system safer and more efficient, which also makes it more affordable.

Solar systems begin saving money for homeowners the first year of their installation, and they can generally be paid off in full in 5-10 years for the average American, per the DOE. After that, energy bills can drop close to zero for the lifetime of the system — approximately 25 to 30 years on average. Those are some serious savings.

Additionally, having solar available to charge your car means that you'll still be able to power your vehicle when the grid goes out. In fact, having the ability to charge and store energy from solar panels can be a major advantage for your entire home in case of emergency.

Many homeowners are eager to upgrade to solar to lower their personal planet-heating pollutive output. Considering that home energy usage accounts for approximately 25% of the average person's pollution impact, per Perch Energy.

What everyone's saying

CNET's guide has an entire walkthrough to calculate how many panels you might need based on your home and EV needs. But if you don't want to have to do all that math, it says that simply building a canopy carport with 8-12 modules should more or less do the trick.

"It's about 2.5 kilowatts that you need for a canopy. You might go a little more, but that's all you need," they quoted Wyldon Fishman, founder of the New York Solar Energy Society.

If you're interested in learning more about solar installation, check out the free tools at EnergySage to get free estimations and quotes.

