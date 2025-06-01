EV expert breaks down the different home charging options — here's what you need to know before getting an EV

"That sounds really technical, but it really just means how fast they can charge your cars."

An EV expert has taken to YouTube to explain the different home-charging options available for electric vehicle owners, helping to dispel confusion over the wide array of choices.

The scoop

In the video, Liz Najman, lead researcher for Recurrent (@recurrentauto), simplified things by taking all the different home-charging options and dividing them into one of two categories: Level 1 or Level 2. (While there is a Level 3, it is generally only found in advanced public charging stations, like Tesla Superchargers.)

"That sounds really technical, but it really just means how fast they can charge your cars," explained Liz.

Level 1 charging does not require any special equipment. You simply plug your vehicle into a normal home outlet, "the same as you would plug in a toaster or phone," said Liz.

While Level 1 charging is simple and does not require expensive specialized equipment, the main drawback is charging speed.

"This speed is slow but steady," explained Liz, a Recurrent EV expert. "Think of it like filling your backyard pool with a garden hose."

While this might seem prohibitively slow, for those using their EV to cover only short distances, Level 1 charging can be all they need.

However, those covering greater distances on a daily basis might require the faster charging speeds of a Level 2 charger. Level 2 chargers use specialized equipment and typically require a professional electrician for installation.

"Level 2 charging runs off 240 volts, which is the same thing you use for your washer/dryer or your oven," said Liz. "Think of Level 2 as using a firehose to fill your backyard pool."

If you rely on your EV to drive long distances on a regular basis, you'll likely need a Level 2 charger.

But for those typically driving only 20 or 30 miles per day, Level 1 charging can be a viable option, saving the expense of specialized equipment and professional installation.

And as always, while home charging should be sufficient for any EV driver's normal charging needs, anyone can take advantage of Level 2 or Level 3 charging at public charging stations when in need of a faster boost.

How it's helping

Replacing a dirty-fuel-powered vehicle with an EV saves the time and expense of filling up at the pump, instead allowing you to charge your car at home or at a growing number of other convenient locations.

Further, owning or leasing an EV means driving a vehicle that emits no heat-trapping gases, helping to reduce one of the largest sources of planet-warming pollution.

As EVs have grown in popularity, the demand for used EVs has soared. April 2025 saw a 60.6% year-over-year increase in used EV sales, according to Cox Automotive. Both the volume of used EVs sold (38,763) and the percentage of used vehicle sales (2.3%) marked record highs.

If you're looking to sell your used EV, Recurrent connects EV sellers with a network of dealers looking to buy. Sellers using Recurrent make, on average, $1,400 more off their used EV.

What everyone's saying

Commenters thanked Liz and Recurrent for the useful and well-presented information, with some confirming the information in the video based on their personal experience.

"I have only a level one charger," one viewer commented. "Overnight I've found I can add over 20% to my battery."

"Many owners only need the 120V Level 1 portable charging 'brick' that comes included in an EV," agreed another commenter. "Charging with it is slow, but if you only drive 30 miles per day, plugging it in overnight will suffice."

To push the savings and environmental impact of your EV even further, consider installing solar panels and powering your car with renewable, off-grid energy. To get a quote from a solar installer near you, check out EnergySage.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.