EVs vs. gas cars: This study finally settles the debate on which lasts longer

Electric cars in the U.K. are proving just as durable as their gas-powered counterparts, according to a major new study. Researchers analyzed 300 million records from Ministry of Transport roadworthiness tests and found that the lifespan of battery electric vehicles nearly matched that of gas-powered cars and outlasted diesel vehicles, per the Guardian.

The study, published in Nature Energy, showed that EVs have an average lifespan of 18.4 years, compared to 18.7 years for petrol cars and 16.8 years for diesel.

These findings come as EV adoption skyrockets ahead of the U.K.'s 2035 ban on new gas-powered car sales. With EV sales surging worldwide — especially in China and Norway, which are leading the transition — this research provides further confidence in their long-term viability. Data on EV reliability has been limited until now, as the earliest mass-market models are only just reaching the end of their lifespans.

They counter concerns that EVs wear out faster, instead showing rapid improvements in their reliability. While the researchers found that all new cars have improved in reliability over the years, electric vehicles have seen the most significant gains as manufacturers learned from early battery model flaws. As a result, automakers have quickly refined battery technology, while traditional gas engines have little room left for efficiency gains.

"[Battery electric vehicles] offer significant environmental benefits, especially as Europe switches to a more renewable energy mix," said Robert Elliott, an economist at the University of Birmingham and one of the study's authors, per the Guardian. "Despite higher initial emissions from production, a long-lasting electric vehicle can quickly offset its carbon footprint, contributing to the fight against climate change — making them a more sustainable long-term option."

Notably, Tesla models had the longest lifespans among electric vehicles studied. Additionally, EVs were found to be driven an average of 124,000 miles over their lifetime — more than petrol cars, though slightly less than diesels, which have traditionally been favored for long-haul trips.

For drivers, this is a big win. A longer-lasting vehicle means fewer replacements, saving money and reducing waste. And as the grid continues to transition to renewables, the electricity that powers EVs will become cleaner each year, further slashing their carbon emissions and footprints.

The study's findings also push back against one of the biggest hesitations about EV ownership: expensive repairs and insurance costs. As EV reliability continues to improve, those costs could drop, making electric cars an even more attractive option.

For those considering making the switch, now may be the perfect time to explore the growing number of EV options on the market. With increasing reliability, falling costs, and a cleaner energy future ahead, EVs are proving to be a smarter and more sustainable choice than ever.

