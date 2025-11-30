Record sales data reveals what Americans are demanding now more than ever: 'Appetite continues to grow'

EV sales have hit a record high in 2025 in the U.S., fueling growing demand for electrification and new models. The International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) notes that in the first three quarters of 2025, sales have skyrocketed — with 1.2 million EVs sold — more than the entire previous year.

The increase in sales is largely due to automakers making their EVs more affordable and expanding electrification across new models. According to the ICCT, 68% of EVs are now priced at under $50,000. In 2015, only 25 EV models existed, compared with 113 in 2025.

The ICCT states that "consumer appetite continues to grow," noting that recent surveys show a majority of respondents are interested in making an EV their next vehicle.

Still, many automakers are holding back from investing in EVs. The ICCT reports that companies are hesitating because of market uncertainty, rising costs, shifting regulations, and concerns about consumer demand.

A shift toward vehicle electrification benefits consumers by introducing new models at more affordable prices. EVs do not need gas and typically require less maintenance, which can significantly reduce ownership costs and customer dissatisfaction.

As EVs continue to outnumber combustion vehicles, prices are expected to keep dropping, making them a more affordable option. This may also encourage consumers to electrify their lifestyles further by looking into solar energy to power their homes and vehicles.

EVs are also a far more environmentally friendly option because they lack tailpipes that release dirty, polluting gases that contribute to the warming of our planet.

To further increase affordability, a startup, Ateios Systems, has come up with a process that coats electrodes for faster battery manufacturing. This allows batteries to be produced more quickly to ramp up EV production.

Corporations are also teaming up to strengthen the battery supply chain. Epsilon Advanced Materials and Phillips 66 are partnering to produce key graphite materials inside the U.S., rather than relying on foreign sources that are vulnerable to tariffs and export restrictions.

It is evident that automakers are working hard to reduce the cost of EVs. Jeremy Short, chief engineer for the GM Bolt, told Fast Company, "We wanted to get that under-$30,000 number."

Similarly, a spokesperson for Ford told CarsDirect that the 2026 Ford F-150 Lightning will see price cuts of up to $4,000, and CarsDirect adds the company "is doing so without sacrificing standard equipment."

