Tesla reviewer breaks down the price of owning an EV versus a gas car in the US: 'Real costs after one year [of] ownership'

When you're in the market for a new car, cost is likely one of your top considerations. But with the price of electric vehicles dropping, you might be more seriously considering making the switch from a traditional car to an EV.

One YouTuber, Vegas Tesla Carmen (@vegasteslacarmen), shared an honest assessment about whether Teslas are really cheaper to own than gas cars powered by dirty energy.

In his video, "Tesla vs Gas: Real Costs After One Year Ownership," Carmen covered charging, maintenance, insurance, and registration. He kept track of every expense for his Tesla Model Y over the past year to compare them with what they'd be for a gas car.

He determined that he saved approximately $1,865 by charging his car instead of fueling it with gas. He needed to handle nothing besides general maintenance for his Tesla and said, "Teslas are literally the cheapest cars to own for at least the first five years of ownership."

Carmen maintained a safety score of 94 while driving his Tesla, which keeps his insurance costs low. He pointed out that insurance rates vary based on your location, age, and other factors. However, his insurance isn't more expensive for a 30-year-old male living in Nevada just because he drives a Tesla.

In Nevada, there is no difference in registration costs between driving a Tesla and a gas car. However, in some other states, there is an EV tax that may make registering a Tesla more expensive.

Ultimately, Carmen's bottom-line message is that owning a Tesla is cheaper for him than owning a gas car, and that trend is likely true for many other people as well.

Carmen's price breakdown and comparison are helpful for drivers on the fence about buying an EV or a gas car. It also offers honest insights about Tesla ownership to provide a balanced perspective, especially given the company's recent sales challenges and controversies.

When you make your next car an EV, you can save significantly on gas and maintenance costs while reducing your pollution output and supporting a cleaner community with breathable air.

Carmen's YouTube followers appreciated his price breakdown of EVs vs. gas cars and shared their feedback in the comments.

"I recently bought a Tesla and have zero regrets," one YouTuber wrote. "Most fun I've had driving."

"Just got a M3P, and after driving it, I'm wondering why I would drive anything else," another YouTube user commented.

"The total cost of ownership and driving many miles a year really makes an EV a better choice," someone else shared. "12 years of driving my Tesla Model S has proved that to me."

