EV charging companies strike new deal that will be game-changer for drivers: 'Seamless'

Two EV-charging companies just made their EV charging process easier than ever.

While many public EV charging stations can directly accept cards, others require the use of an app to find and use their chargers. With a host of different charging companies, drivers may have several charging apps clogging up their phone space.

SWTCH Energy and FLO, two major EV charging station companies, recently took a step toward simplifying the charging process for their users. Instead of swapping between apps, their agreement allows "drivers [to] charge on either network with just one app, removing the need to juggle multiple accounts or payment methods," according to Electrek.

Finding a charging station, setting up an app, and waiting for a charge can quickly become an annoying inconvenience. Charging should be quick and easy; otherwise, it can deter drivers from making their next car an electric vehicle.

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

Fast-chargers can charge up EVs in as little as 30 minutes, and for far less than fueling a gas-powered car. Drivers who switch to an EV can save "up to $2,200 a year for a fully electric vehicle, and $1,500 for a hybrid electric vehicle," according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

For drivers with home solar systems, charging an EV can cost as little as $0. Interested in switching to solar and saving on charging costs? EnergySage is one of the best places to start.

Driving an EV isn't just good for your wallet — it's great for the planet. While gas-powered cars release several tons of planet-warming tailpipe pollution each year, EVs emit none at all, making them a significantly more sustainable alternative.

Although charging and production can release pollution, EVs can pay off their carbon debt within a year or two, while gas cars never do.

Carter Li, CEO of SWTCH, is thrilled to make charging more accessible for drivers.

"SWTCH users now have access to more than 70,000 chargers across North America. We're creating the seamless, integrated charging ecosystem that drivers deserve," Li said, according to Electrek.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.