Gardener issues urgent PSA after discovering alarming practice at local garden center: 'This should absolutely not be allowed'

When browsing plants at a reputable store, it's easy to let your guard down and assume that everything you're purchasing is above board. But as one gardener demonstrated, it's not always that simple.

Wild Food Educator and YouTuber Karen Stephenson, posting on the account for EdibleWildFood.com, uploaded a video demonstrating just how easy it can be to unwittingly purchase an invasive plant at a retailer.

"Look at what they're doing now to fool people into buying invasives," Stephenson said as the clip began. She explained that some businesses reclassify or even rename certain plants to boost sales.

As shown in the video, the store in question labeled periwinkle plants as the "Ralph Shugert" variety. Periwinkle is an invasive species in much of North America — a low-growing, evergreen groundcover that spreads aggressively, forming dense mats and displacing native plants.

"Be aware, gardeners. Be aware," Stephenson added.

It's wise to do your homework before shopping for plants to add to a backyard project. Though some have aesthetic appeal, invasive plants significantly disrupt local ecosystems, often adversely affecting native plant and animal populations. Invasive species typically outcompete their native counterparts for resources like sunlight, water, and nutrients.

Curating native plants offers numerous benefits. They help save water because they require less maintenance, and they contribute to an overall healthier environment by supporting local wildlife. In arid regions, many native plants are naturally drought-tolerant, making them an excellent choice for those who can't consistently water due to usage restrictions.

Native plants are inherently suited to the local climate and terrain and can extend their roots deeply into the soil. This allows them to tap into deep underground water sources, which helps their plant parents save money, time, and effort.

They also play a crucial role in supporting biodiversity by providing food and attractive habitats for local pollinators such as insects and birds.

In the comments section, several users shared Stephenson's frustrations.

"This should absolutely not be allowed in our stores," noted one commenter.

"They should be fined both for false advertising and selling invasives," another user argued.

