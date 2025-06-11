Gardener issues warning over seemingly innocent plants hiding major repercussions: 'Please do your part'

It's best to look up the plant in question and check your state's regulations.

GardeningGrant (@gardeninggrant) is a prolific TikToker who wants gardeners to know what is invasive and what is not. The list is somewhat extensive and a little surprising. "Please do your part" is GardeningGrant's call to action, and you might want to pay attention.

@gardeninggrant If you live in North America, there are very, very likely invasive and should not be planted. If you have them, I suggest you try to remove them. There are hundreds of native or non-invasive alternatives. And it's normal to love one of these plants. But that doesn't mean you should plant it. It may feel annoying to hear, but these plants are doing real damage to our local ecosystems. Please do your part. Do not plant. Do not buy.

Why? Well, the average gardener or a newbie just getting started may assume that Chinese wisteria, periwinkle, and lily of the valley are perfectly fine, beautiful plants, an outlook propped up by generations of adoring fans, literature, and marketplaces.

However, they are, in fact, invasive. The list also includes English ivy, burning bush, Japanese barberry, orange daylily, and butterfly bush. Now, these are beautiful plants, especially in full bloom.

Unfortunately, a stunning invasive species is still an invasive species, which will disrupt the local ecosystem, take resources from native plants, and generate headaches for the landowners trying to remove it.

It's easy to occasionally confuse invasive plants with natives, especially if you're committed to rewilding your land or upgrading to a natural lawn.

What's worse is that some businesses will deceptively sell or market invasive species, prioritizing profit over consequence. This is usually done via "lack of disclosure."

The Northeast Climate Adaptation Science Center discovered that, of the 1,285 invasive plant species in the U.S., 61% were sold by nurseries and online vendors.

If you're new to this or even a veteran gardener, it's best to look up the plant in question and check your state's regulations before you buy that beautiful "native" plant in the online advert.

As long as you're careful, upgrading to a native or natural lawn is a fantastic idea. Outside of the upfront effort, it's one of the lowest-maintenance, low-resource lawn options for homeowners. Native lawns require less water and fertilizer, so they also save you money.

A native lawn helps the local ecosystem and attracts pollinators, a necessary foundation in the circle of life and one that's been on a decline in North America, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Some commenters on the video named other invasive species: "Bradford Pear Tree! I hate these trees!"

Others shared their struggles getting rid of invasive species on GardeningGrant's list: "We tarped down the whole side of the yard it was growing in for 2 years to successfully get rid of it."

It may be a struggle but one that's worth it in the long run.

