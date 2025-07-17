  • Home Home

Expert gardener shares clever low-effort method to keep plants watered all summer: 'They work amazingly well'

Once you try it, you won't want to go back to watering the old way.

by Alexis McDonell
Photo Credit: TikTok

If you've ever struggled to keep up with watering your garden, especially during hot summer months, this clever DIY by gardener Sara (@onagardenkick) might just be your new best friend.

By turning two terracotta pots into a homemade olla, you can give your plants a slow, steady supply of water, no hose or watering can required. 

The scoop

Ollas are clay vessels traditionally used for irrigation, and Sara's take on the method is simple and budget-friendly.

In an Instagram Reel, she explains how to make your own version by sealing two pots with food-grade silicone and plugging the drainage hole in one of them.

You then bury the pot in your garden bed, leaving the top hole exposed so you can fill it with water. Over time, the unglazed clay seeps water into the soil when it's dry, giving your plants moisture right where they need it when they need it.

"I have used these DIY terra cotta pots in my garden as well as in clients' gardens of mine for the past few years and I love them," Sara says. She adds that they can be great for giving supplementary water to really thirsty plants, such as tomatoes and peppers.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

How it's helping

One of the main benefits of using ollas is that they save time and reduce the guesswork involved in watering. Rather than checking the soil each day or worrying about wilting plants, you can simply fill the olla and let it slowly release water as needed.

"Some people rely on ollas to water their gardens entirely. Just make sure you have enough ollas per square foot, and it all depends on your growing space," Sara explains.

From an eco perspective, this hack helps with water conservation, which is especially important during dry or hot growing seasons. It also makes growing your own food more manageable, which reduces the environmental impact of industrial agriculture and long-distance food transport.

Gardening comes with proven health benefits, including better nutrition and improved mental health. One study found that community gardening led to higher fiber intake and reduced stress levels among participants.

What everyone's saying

Sara's DIY olla method earned a lot of love from gardeners.

"I have been using these for the past several years. They work amazingly well," one person said.

Someone else added: "Used these for years! Love them."

Another gardener said they "made three of these yesterday to put in a raised bed with my tomatoes and cucumbers."

The consensus? Once you try it, you won't want to go back to watering the old way.

x