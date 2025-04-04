Gardener shares inspiring backyard makeover that trades grass for thriving native plants: 'I would live in that backyard'

Even if you live in a city with limited access to nature, it's possible to create a backyard oasis for a perfectly relaxing retreat to unwind and feel calm.

In a post to r/NoLawns, one homeowner shared stunning photos of their inspiring yard filled with luscious plants.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"My beloved little city yard," the original poster wrote in the photo's caption. "Very little sunlight, so designed as a shade garden."

In the comments section, the OP shared that they designed the backyard to provide privacy and stay green all winter. They live in Massachusetts and incorporated emerald green arborvitae, blue and green hostas, creeping lilyturf, and many other species of plants into the backyard.

The OP's yard is inspiring because it is filled with thriving plants instead of resource-draining monoculture grass. These plants provide shade and privacy for the homeowner in a beautiful and natural way.

Regardless of the planting zone you live in, natural lawns thrive when they are filled with native plants that belong where they're growing. When you rewild your yard, you save time, money, and labor on watering and maintenance while eliminating toxic fertilizers and pesticides from your outdoor space.

Many low-maintenance lawn alternatives exist, such as xeriscaping, clover, and buffalo grass. Revamping even one part of your property, such as a patio section of a backyard, can help you make the most of your space while creating a healthy ecosystem for pollinators and local wildlife.

Nontraditional lawn enthusiasts loved the OP's backyard transformation and asked for advice about replicating it where they live.

"Beautiful, wish I could sit here for an hour," one Reddit user wrote in the comments.

"Gorgeous," another Redditor commented. "Love the lighting. And so private!"

"I opened the picture and let forth a deep sigh," someone else shared. "I would live in that backyard if it were mine. Beautiful, simply beautiful."

