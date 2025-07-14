Officials roll back unprecedented water restrictions after much-needed rain replenishes supply — here's what's happening

Timely rainfall in San Antonio allowed officials to partly lift the tightest water restrictions ever imposed.

According to the San Antonio Express-News, the Edwards Aquifer Authority imposed Stage 5 drought restrictions in May 2025 for the first time since its inception in 1993.

The measures sharply reduced the amount of water that could be pumped from the aquifer, which supplies water to nearly 2 million residents. As a press release from the EAA explained, these restrictions come when the J-17 index well's levels drop below 625 feet.

After the badly needed rainfall, the level rose back to Stage 4 territory. Heavy storms across central Texas helped replenish the area's groundwater. As the Express-News pointed out, San Antonio received just over 4 inches of rain in May, accounting for more than 50% of the rest of the year's total to that point. While still below the 30-year average, 2025's precipitation is thankfully far above the driest year on record.

According to the latest data, the J-17 well is at a depth of 634.7 feet. The Edwards Aquifer is one of the largest in the state, spanning approximately 8,000 square miles across 13 counties. It's not only an essential source of agricultural and drinking water for millions, but it's also a crucial habitat for dozens of species, some of which are unique to the area. Seven endangered aquatic species are subject to a recovery plan, finalized in June 2025, per the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

While a welcome respite, the recent rainfall is only a temporary reprieve in an area prone to drought conditions. In other areas, water restrictions have become a part of daily life. As planet-heating pollution lengthens heat waves and intensifies droughts, local authorities are increasingly turning to measures to conserve water supplies.

There are ways for individuals to help. For example, landscaping methods such as xeriscaping can significantly reduce water use. Capturing rainfall is another way to conserve water and save money. Ultimately, some of the most effective environmental actions occur at home and within the local community.

