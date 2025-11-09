New service brings Uber brand to unexpected form of transportation: 'This is great news'

For passengers, this could mean shorter commutes.

Eurostar's soon-to-be competitor in offering high-speed train services could soon make travel across major European cities faster and cleaner — and it's teaming up with Uber to do it, Railway Gazette International reported.

London-based startup Gemini Trains has announced plans to introduce an Uber-branded train service, using Siemens Mobility's cutting-edge Velaro Novo electric trainsets.

The 200-meter-long (656-foot) trains are designed for speeds of up to 360 kilometers per hour (224 mph) and promise to use 30% less energy than previous models while being 15% lighter.

If approved by United Kingdom regulators, the new trains will connect London Stratford International and Ebbsfleet stations with Paris, Brussels, and Cologne, Germany, offering travelers a more environmentally friendly alternative to air travel and long car rides.

Gemini Trains' announcement marks a major milestone in European rail travel, as its planned service would create the first-ever direct high-speed connection between the U.K. and Germany.

Until now, Eurostar has dominated Channel Tunnel routes linking London with Paris, Brussels, and Amsterdam, but no operator has extended service to German cities.

Gemini Trains has partnered with Rock Rail, which will finance the fleet, and Uber, which already sells train tickets in the U.K. and Spain. With these partnerships, the company aims to make travel smoother by making train journeys accessible via the Uber app.

For passengers, this could mean shorter commutes, fewer transfers, lower travel costs, and cleaner air.

By encouraging travelers to swap short-haul flights and gas-powered vehicles for high-speed electric trains, the project could also cut harmful carbon pollution and reduce congestion in major cities.

Replacing internal combustion engine travel with efficient rail service not only saves energy but also reduces fuel and maintenance costs. Plus, it reduces noise pollution and provides respiratory health benefits.

Regarding the partnership with Uber, Siemens Mobility, and Rock Rail, Gemini Trains CEO Adrian Quine said, per Railway Gazette International: "This is great news for U.K. jobs, the economy, and of course passengers."

While the Office of Rail and Road is still reviewing applications for depot access, this plan signals a growing shift toward greener, people-first transportation.

Similar initiatives, such as expanded electric vehicle charging networks and urban rail investments, show how innovation in mobility can make city living faster, cleaner, and healthier for everyone.

By choosing low-impact travel options and using public transit, travelers can minimize their environmental footprint while supporting more efficient transportation.

