Traveler shares unbelievable experience aboard Chinese high-speed train: 'America can only dream'

TikToker Teran Lyons (@teranlyons) shared his high-speed train journey from Kunming to Chongqing, China, showing viewers the beautiful countryside and highlighting the clean buildings and advanced technologies everywhere he went.

"America can only dream!" one user commented.

@teranlyons My Journey from Kunming to Chongqing Took my first ride on China's high-speed train from Kunming to Chongqing, and I'm seriously blown away. The scale of the train stations here is insane. They are massive, modern, and incredibly organized. The entire transportation system, from the high-speed trains to ride-hailing with Didi, runs with a level of speed and efficiency l've never experienced before. Arriving in Chongqing felt like stepping into a real-life cyberpunk city, with towering lit up skyscrapers, and endless hidden alleys to explore. Chinas futuristic vibe is something else. I'm looking forward to exploring this city more so follow to see what I get up to. ♬ original sound - teranlyons

After sharing the remote-controlled curtains in his hotel room, Lyons took viewers to the train station, noting how clean it was in his excitement to board the vehicle. His destination is known as the "cyberpunk city" because of its futuristic buildings and urban landscape.

Though the train reached 290 kilometers per hour, Lyons was still able to share the gorgeous views he experienced. He said that the ride made him feel like he was floating.

High-speed train travel is exciting for tourists, and it is also exciting for the environment. This technologically advanced form of travel is a great alternative to other modes of transportation that produce air pollution, like planes and cars. The amount of pollution trains produce in relation to each passenger is much less, helping to reduce planet-warming pollution.

New technologies such as China's high-speed carbon fiber train bring even greater benefits to the environment. The train is much lighter than other trains and uses less energy. It is a huge step toward a greener future, eliminating much of the pollution that is involved in business travel and tourism.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

The United States has lagged behind other nations in terms of rail projects, but progress is being made, and it could have a significant impact on travel-associated pollution.

TikTokers who viewed Lyons' video appreciated the train and the views it provided.

"My first ride on China's high-speed train from Kunming to Chongqing, and I'm seriously blown away," Lyons said. "The entire transportation system, from the high-speed trains to ride-hailing with DiDi, runs with a level of speed and efficiency l've never experienced before."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.