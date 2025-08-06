Experienced traveler gives honest breakdown after taking premium trip on high-speed train: 'A next-level experience'

It's not just a matter of comfort.

A new TikTok from Kerryn Lee (@kerrynlee) is giving travelers a clearer picture of what it's like to ride China's high-speed rail — and why many say it outclasses air travel.

In the video, the creator breaks down the differences between second class, first class, and business class, showing footage from inside each cabin. Second class, she explains, is the cheapest seat.

It's comfortable enough for most riders, but it can get crowded — especially when standing tickets are sold once seats run out.

First class costs a bit more but comes with extra legroom and a quieter ride. "Passengers with standing tickets are not allowed in first class carriages," she notes, making the atmosphere more relaxed.

Business class, though, is where things really level up. Travelers get access to a private entrance and VIP lounge at the station, skip the crowds, and board early. "It's a next-level experience," said Lee in the video.

It's not just a matter of comfort. China's investment in high-speed rail — now the largest network in the world — has reshaped domestic travel. In an effort towards a greener future across different projects, China has made its commitment to lower emissions travel a reality.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

By connecting major cities with trains that reach over 200 mph, the country has reduced dependence on short-haul flights and personal vehicles. That shift means lower carbon emissions, less traffic congestion, and cleaner air in urban centers.

Public transportation on this scale makes a big environmental difference. Trains use electricity instead of dirty fuels and can carry thousands of passengers at once. For a country the size of China, this kind of system helps ease the strain on both the climate and daily commuters.

This firsthand look at the system is striking a chord online, especially among viewers used to cramped airport terminals and long car rides.

Beyond comfort, high-speed rail offers major environmental benefits — cutting down on domestic flights and reducing emissions thanks to electric infrastructure.

Commenters didn't hold back their admiration. "Honestly second class is already good so I will probably just get that," one wrote. Another added, "Their new business class is nice."

Fast, clean, and surprisingly luxurious, China's high-speed rail is proving just how far train travel can go.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.