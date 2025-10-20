Traveler shares eye-opening video after trip on luxury train: 'Not what I expected'

An American traveler is going viral for his reaction to China's high-speed rail system — and it's making viewers rethink what affordable, sustainable travel could look like.

TikToker Grossi (@christian.grossi), who's visited more than 100 countries, shared his experience aboard a luxury business-class train from Chongqing to Zhangjiajie. In the clip, which has racked up over 28,000 likes, he marvels at the sleek red-leather seats that fully recline, the complimentary hot meal of beef, rice, vegetables, and soup, and even a private snack bar stocked with drinks and treats.

#tellme #traveltiktok #china #chongqing ♬ original sound - Grossi @christian.grossi A full time American traveler cannot believe the prices of trains in China 🇨🇳 This is a train traveling from Chongqing to Zhangjiajie. The entire country of China is covered by a high speed rail system, something that could never happen in the USA. Additionally these trains are affordable with journeys of 3 hours only costing $20 This seat is the Business class version. For a price of $100 you get a lounge, private escort to the train, fully lie flat seat, hot meal, hot drinks, and even a private cabin. A luxury experience in China for the price of a normal one #fyp

"Cannot believe the prices of trains in China," Grossi says, noting that his business-class ticket cost around $100 — roughly the same as a standard train ride across Europe. For travelers on a budget, regular seats can cost as little as $20 for a three-hour journey. Meanwhile, the train speeds along at an astonishing 300 kilometers per hour (about 187 mph), connecting major cities with comfort and efficiency.

Beyond the luxury, China's high-speed rail system has a major climate upside. Trains are one of the lowest-pollution ways to travel long distances, producing a fraction of the carbon pollution of flights. Expanding rail infrastructure — something China has done across more than 25,000 miles of track — helps reduce car and plane use, making travel faster, cleaner, and better for the planet.

Commenters couldn't believe the value. "Would be $500 in North America," one wrote. Another said, "China is not what I expected — I love how clean it is." Others expressed envy, with one user admitting: "That's really reasonable for first class. Never see that here in the states."

The viral clip shows what's possible when a country invests in efficient, affordable, and eco-friendly travel — proving that luxury and sustainability can ride side by side.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.