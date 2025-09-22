Traveler shares honest review after taking trip on high-speed train: 'We got comfortable'

High-speed trains between cities in Europe make it easy to sit back, relax, and enjoy the view with no stressful build-up of traffic or worrying about where to park.

TikToker Tay Amanda (@tay.amanda_) shared her stress-free journey in Italy as she hopped aboard a high-speed train to travel from Rome to Florence.

She explained how the station was easy to navigate and the train came right on time, giving the traveler a peaceful two-hour journey between the cities, where she got to enjoy the stunning views.

"We got comfortable right away," the traveler said.

Opting to take public transport like trains or coaches can significantly reduce the stress experienced while traveling, while also saving you money on your journey. This is especially true if you are traveling alone or if you book tickets a long time in advance, when there are bigger discounts or special offers.

High-speed train travel is also better for the environment than driving.

Trains carry a lot more passengers, which reduces the amount of planet-warming carbon dioxide gas produced per passenger per mile. More specifically, trains produce one-fifth of the pollution produced by traveling by car, and less than one-quarter of that produced while flying, according to Nature.

This leads to less air pollution, which is better for public health, as air pollution has been linked to a range of diseases and health issues, such as cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, alongside chronic conditions like diabetes and dementia. Air pollution is also one of the leading causes of premature deaths annually, and affects vulnerable people, including children and the elderly.

Several commenters were excited for the tip on easy travel. "Love the trains in Europe. Really comfortable," wrote one commenter.

"I've taken the 7:30 AM train to Florence from Rome quite a few times it's so convenient," added another.

