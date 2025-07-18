Traveler shares mind-blowing experience aboard bullet train: 'Like the speed of light'

"I didn't realize how fast the train was moving until we went past a stationary train."

If you've ever traveled abroad, you might already know that understanding another country's transportation system can come with a steep learning curve. For one popular TikToker, her experience traveling to China left her with a new appreciation for high-speed rail.

Media personality and TikToker Hawa Magaji (@hawa-magaji) posted a clip of her travels from Shanghai to Beijing aboard a bullet train instead of taking a plane. At just under 700 miles apart, the trip typically takes between four and six hours aboard the high-speed train.

Since it was her first time ever on a bullet train, Magaji reveals that she didn't know what to expect, especially when it came to the speed.

"While on board, I didn't realize how fast the train was moving until we went past a stationary train," the TikToker admits. "You guys, we breezed past that train like the speed of light."

High-speed rail systems can offer tremendous amounts of environmental benefits, including reduced gas pollution as well as a decrease in overall noise pollution. High-speed rail systems are also typically electric and can be powered by renewable energy sources, further minimizing their carbon impact.

In the long term, they may also be able to encourage more sustainable development patterns, which can lead to a reduction in traffic congestion and air pollution in urban centers. By providing high-speed rail systems in America, many commuters could ditch their gas-powered vehicles in favor of mass transit. This can be a big step in helping to cut down our reliance on dirty fuels.

Will Doig, an urban development, transportation, and infrastructure journalist, spoke to the BBC regarding the potential of high-speed rail in America.

"We're a very car-addicted nation," Doig said. "There's lots of people who just don't think we need it, or don't really want it coming through their area."

According to Doig, there is also another problem that may be standing in the way of bringing a high-speed rail system to the U.S.: "The issue is that the cities are so densely built."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.