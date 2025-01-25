One of the country's largest EV charging station networks plans to nearly triple its size: 'Continue to scale our operations'

Greater access to fast, reliable charging will, in turn, encourage more interest.

EVgo, the largest electric vehicle charging network in America, is set to undergo a major charging station expansion over the next four years.

The company announced that by 2029 it will more than triple its network of available charging stations across the country, bringing the total to 10,000. This will include 7,500 additional fast charging stations.

The new chargers are due to be developed in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

"This public-private partnership will help us continue to scale our operations to serve the influx of vehicle options that will be available to American consumers in the coming years," EVgo CEO Badar Khan said in a statement.

This is thanks to a $1.25 billion loan guarantee from the Department of Energy.

Since EVs made up nearly 9% of all vehicle sales in the United States in 2024 — the highest mark ever recorded — it is clear that they are a more choice among consumers.

The availability of more fast charging stations will not only bring more EVs on the road but create hundreds of jobs related to the construction of the stations.

EV businesses in general are investing greater resources in providing charging stations across the country. This includes Ford Motors, which offers a home charging station for each person who purchases one of their EV models.

Since both all-electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles produce zero tailpipe pollution, more EVs on the road means less emissions being pumped into the atmosphere. Greater access to fast, reliable charging will, in turn, encourage more interest from the general populace.

"The success of these investments and growing sales is dependent on consumers' increased confidence in public charging stations and also growing the network to support more and more EVs," CleanTechnica wrote.

