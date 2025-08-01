Traveler shares eye-opening comparison between premium sections on bullet train: 'We need high-speed trains everywhere'

Her experience shows that trains can be comfortable and affordable too.

Travel influencer Sarah (@sarahsdailypov) recently took a few train trips in China and was eager to share her experience with TikTok.

She was especially interested in comparing the upper-end business class to the premier class. Business class costs more than twice as much as premier, so it was fair to wonder where that money was going.

She ran through the various amenities, including seat configurations, charging access, roominess, and snacks. The biggest difference was that the business class seats reclined fully. Sarah concluded that business class was worth the added cost for longer trips and classified both options as highly affordable.

Regardless of the class, Sarah was keen to travel more by train. "We need high speed trains everywhere," she wrote in the video caption. Other travelers in China have echoed the sentiment.

China features a world-class high-speed rail network, providing an example of how other countries could work.

Some governments, including France, have banned short-haul flights to encourage travelers to take available rail alternatives.

Air travel contributes to atmospheric pollution. The heat-trapping gases released from burning jet fuel exacerbate extreme weather patterns such as droughts and floods. By opting for sustainable travel options such as rail, we can avoid these consequences. The faster these trains are, the more competitive they become with airlines.

Accessing rail hinges on investment in building the infrastructure, however. The United Kingdom is working to expand its high-speed rail network. Small sections exist in America, while a handful more are in progress. Compared to China, some people have wondered, "When is the U.S. gonna catch up?"

Sarah's experience shows that trains aren't only good for the environment; they can be comfortable and affordable too.

TikTok commenters were clear about their travel preferences.

"BUSINESS class!…next question," said one user.

