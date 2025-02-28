New data about popular Ford model quickly dispels common myth: 'This … should be a wake-up call'

Ford's revelations were posted on the model's official message boards.

Ford has raised the curtain on Mustang Mach-E user data, which should quiet some long-standing EV myths.

Regarding range anxiety, Ford's internal data showed that the median Mach-E owner drives 66 miles on a daily basis, which exceeds the 2022 nationwide average of under 40 miles, per the Federal Highway Administration. That's well short of the model's standard range of 230 miles on a single charge, let alone the 320-mile capability of the extended-range model.

On the charging front, three-quarters of owners charge at home, with the remaining vehicle owners using public charging stations. Level 2 charging setups account for three-quarters of those charging at home, which makes sense considering the high customer satisfaction of its charging experience.

For owners without access to at-home charging, an adapter is available to allow drivers to use the industry-leading Tesla Supercharger network.

InsideEVs had a lot of positive things to say about the Mach-E, America's third-best-selling EV. It is getting cheaper in 2025 and sporting improvements like a heat pump. The model has been an unquestioned success, outselling gas-powered Mustangs and spawning an exciting offshoot in the Rally edition. Its fuel savings have drawn rave reviews from owners, as well.

EVs like the Mach-E provide owners with other perks, like a reduction in tailpipe pollution, lower maintenance costs, and some under-the-radar benefits. Greater adoption of EVs can help reduce our collective reliance on dirty energy that contributes to the warming of the planet.

The Mach-E does face some challenges on the sales front. InsideEVs noted that since the car is produced in Mexico, it might have tariffs slapped on it soon.

In any case, commenters on InsideEVs were encouraged by the revelations from Ford.

"Really, this article should be a wake-up call for landlords and condo associations," one wrote. "They need to ensure that charging is available onsite, or face declining property values."

Another asked rhetorically: "Didn't we just read the other day that there are no good EVs or Tesla alternatives for decent prices?"

