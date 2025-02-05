New survey shows homeowners can't get enough of this next-gen EV appliance: 'The ultimate convenience'

  • Home Home

84% of EV users who charge at home use Level 2 stations.

by Noah Jampol
Photo Credit: iStock

Electric vehicle owners still have pain points with public charging, but it's becoming clear that at-home charging is a crowd-pleaser. J.D. Power released the results of its 2024 U.S. Electric Vehicle Experience Home Charging Study, which showed that satisfaction scores went up in all three categories of at-home charging.

"In contrast to public charging, home charging is the ultimate convenience for owners to charge their EV," said Brent Gruber, executive director of J.D. Power's EV practice, in a news release. "Home charging is the most satisfying aspect of owning an EV, which is why all parties in the EV ecosystem need to take the necessary steps to ensure that residential charging is available."

While Level 1 portable chargers saw the greatest year-over-year increase in their score of 20 points, Level 2 mounted and portable chargers still hold a huge lead in satisfaction of over 150 points. The survey revealed that 84% of EV users who charge at home use Level 2 stations. The big reason is charging speed, which saw Level 2 mounted chargers more than double Level 1 portable ones in satisfaction scores.

Given Level 2's obvious advantages, some might wonder what's holding back the 16% of EV users who charge at home with Level 1s or the EV users who don't charge at home at all.  Gruber said, "Incentives and programs are also available to offset the cost of charger installations, upgrades and management of ongoing charging costs, but too few EV shoppers are taking advantage."

Rewiring America can help EV owners navigate the incentives for installing a Level 2 charger, find contractors, and get quotes via its free calculator. Given President Donald Trump's general hostility toward EV incentives, the time is ripe for drivers to make moves. It would ultimately take an act of Congress to roll back Inflation Reduction Act incentives for Level 2 chargers.

Electrifying your vehicle has several benefits, including significant fuel savings, lower maintenance costs, and reduced individual contributions to tailpipe pollution. Transitioning from the dirty energy of gas-powered vehicles can help slow the warming of the planet.

As far as getting the word out on Level 2 chargers, Gruber said, "The industry needs to do a much better job with consumer education and awareness, and dealers are certainly in the best position to fill that role at a local level."

