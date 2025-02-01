  • Home Home

Mustang Mach-E owner shares revelation after months of driving an electric vehicle: 'It felt so weird'

by Matthew Swigonski
Photo Credit: iStock

You've probably heard the phrase "it's better late than never" used once or twice in your lifetime. When you think about it, it's a fairly optimistic way of talking about regret.  

One Redditor went as far as creating a post to talk about their remorse over not ditching their internal combustion engine vehicle sooner. According to the user, they may have waited a little too long to purchase their Ford Mustang Mach-E, but they definitely do not regret their cost-saving decision now.    

In the post added to the Mach-E subreddit, the OP discussed their observation of gas prices around their home in California. At the time of submission, they pointed out that a gallon of gas cost $4.75. 

As of January 2025, the U.S. Energy Information Administration listed the national average gas price as $3.10 per gallon, making gasoline 53% more expensive in California. With that in mind, the OP stated, "I'm starting to think that people with brand new ICE vehicles really are suckers … I have no idea why I waited so long for the switch." 

While electric vehicles offer a great way to save money by cutting the trips to the gas station, a University of Toronto study suggests people can save money on healthcare costs as well by switching to an EV. Reducing the amount of harmful pollutants from ICE vehicles in the air makes it safer to breathe, protecting lungs and hearts while strengthening the health of the planet.  

Additionally, installing a charging station at home can make a drastic difference not only in your bank account but also in your daily routine. Have you ever wondered what not worrying about finding a nearby gas station or charging station would feel like?   

As one user commented, charging your electric car at home makes your life just a little bit less hectic. "It's not the prices, although that's part of the equation. It's always having to stop for gas," they wrote. "I never think about filling up, every morning it's full."  

Another Redditor described the surreal feeling of owning an electric car: "It felt so weird not caring about gas prices for the first few months of ownership."

