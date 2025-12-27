  • Business Business

Billionaire Home Depot co-founder sparks outrage with latest lavish purchase: 'Unchecked power'

It sparks multiple concerns.

by Jon Turi
At 364-feet long, the DreAMBoat is one of the largest yachts made by Oceanco and was commissioned in 2022.

Photo Credit: iStock

A new superyacht has joined the seas with all the luxury and amenities that the 0.1% could ask for. It was built by Dutch shipyard Oceanco and was completed in record time due to the focus and involvement of its owner. 

According to Forbes, this is the second iteration of a yacht called DreAMBoat, the first of which is publicly known to have been built for Home Depot co-founder Arthur Blank

The vessel's name includes stylized capitals that refer to both the owner's initials and their philanthropic initiatives through the AMB Family Foundation, which focuses on Georgia and Montana, "to unite people, fostering positive change and building a better world for all."

At 364-feet long and measuring 4,550 gross tons in volume, the report marks the yacht as being one of the largest ever made by Oceanco since it was commissioned in 2022. 

"At Oceanco, we believe that great yachts come from great relationships," Oceanco CEO Marcel Onkenhout said in a statement

"Having already built one yacht with the owner, we had a strong foundation and quickly aligned on vision. This created an enjoyable and productive environment in which the owner's dream could be realized."

According to Oceanco, the owner had an interest in sustainability, which led the company to co-develop a Life Cycle Assessment tool that measures the carbon output of the yacht across both its construction and operation. 

Using data from the LCA tool, the builders made an effort to reduce the massive superyacht's hefty carbon output, at least to some extent. 

Although the DreAMBoat still runs on dirty diesel fuel, Oceanco included a battery pack to help reduce energy consumption during times of peak demand. There were also numerous sustainable materials, such as eggshells and coconut shells, used to create the interior details. 

This floating oasis for the rich, even with its sustainable flourishes, doesn't diminish the fact that someone in the richest 0.1% of the U.S. releases more planet-warming pollution in a single day than a person in the poorest 50% does in 108 days, according to Oxfam data

In addition to the carbon impact of these superyachts, there's the potential for habitat degradation, where their incredible mass can dislodge seagrass beds and damage coral reefs. Oil spills, plastic pollution, and noise pollution that can affect marine life are also downsides to their operation.

The pollution generated by those holding onto all that wealth comes from a variety of sources, including their massive homes and frequent jet travel, but a 2021 study revealed that the single largest source is from superyachts. 

"The climate crisis is an inequality crisis. The very richest individuals in the world are funding and profiting from climate destruction, leaving the global majority to bear the fatal consequences of their unchecked power," said Amitabh Behar, executive director of Oxfam International.

Oxfam also noted that in order to stay within the 1.5-degree Celsius (2.7-degree Fahrenheit) temperature threshold, the richest 0.1% need to cut their per capita pollution by 99% by 2030. 

