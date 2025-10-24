Onlooker sparks outrage with video of $200 million luxury yacht: 'The world is getting tired'

"Imagine, generational wealth every year just to run this thing."

Outside of corporations, there's little doubt that the ultra-rich are the world's biggest polluters.

Their private jets and superyachts are heavy polluters, and many of us don't even really know how expensive it really is to maintain these spaces. TikToker Trader Mayne, @TraderMayne, shared a video with a few facts about the actual costs of a superyacht.

"This is a 350-foot mega yacht called the Atessa V. It is owned by Dennis Washington. He [owns] Seaspan. How much do you think this boat costs to run per month? If you said less than two million dollars, you are incorrect. Imagine, generational wealth every year just to run this thing," he says in the video.

In the video, Trader Mayne is standing around Lonsdale Quay, a popular recreational destination in North Vancouver, and he casually points out the $200 million superyacht parked behind him.

Dennis Washington is listed by Forbes as one of the richest people in the world, with a net worth of $8 billion, making the monthly maintenance a drop in the bucket for his estate.

This superyacht is 95 meters long, has 12 cabins, can accommodate 24 guests, and has a crew of 33. Amenities include a swimming pool, a jet pool jacuzzi, and a movie theatre, according to Vancouver is Awesome.

Superyachts are considered among the worst polluters in transportation because they rarely run at top speed and produce excessive carbon emissions. In a study called "Carbon Inequality Kills," Oxfam found that 50 of the world's richest billionaires produce 300 times more carbon emissions than the average person. Their yachts, specifically, produced 860 times more carbon than the average person.

While the ultra-rich will never fly commercial or transition their superyacht to a two-person kayak, they can easily make eco-friendly upgrades to their yachts to vastly reduce their carbon emissions. Including solar panels, electric propulsion, and adopting a zero-waste management approach would make a big difference for the planet.

The comments on the video were filled with surprise and disgust.

"I used to deliver fuel to that thing. Lots of diesel fuel! We gave it four 21,000 liters, and it was half-empty!" one person commented.

"The world is getting tired," another commenter shared.

