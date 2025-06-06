Startup founded by former Boeing engineers causes shockwaves with new electric boat: 'What you get when you start from scratch'

"All the benefits of quiet and powerful electric performance, powered by advanced software."

Electric boat startup Arc has just announced its newest model, the Arc Coast: a center console boat with features from its predecessors but at a significantly lower price.

Mitch Lee and Ryan Cook, both former Boeing engineers, founded the company in 2021 and have already launched two previous models: the Arc One and Arc Sport, according to Electrek.

Those models were priced at $300,000 and $268,000, respectively, but the new 24-foot, all-electric Arc Coast is aimed at a more casual market and is already available for presale starting at $168,000.

Center console boats place the captain at the center, freeing up more space around the edges of the vessel for fishing and relaxation.

The company noted that although the form factor remains popular, it hasn't evolved much, continuing to rely on loud, pollution-spewing engines and cluttered layouts.

"People love center consoles, but the experience hasn't improved," said Mitch Lee, co-founder and CEO of Arc, in a statement.

"The Arc Coast is what you get when you start from scratch: all the benefits of quiet and powerful electric performance, powered by advanced software, and paired with an ownership experience free from many of the headaches common with today's gas boats."

Since these types of vessels tend to have less luxurious upholstery, less protection from the elements, and fewer seating options, the company was able to save money on materials and offer a better price point, Electrek explained.

Boats commonly use diesel to power their engines, but that dirty fuel can contribute to harmful ground-level ozone pollution and lead to fuel spills and oil leaks, which endanger marine environments.

Electrified marine vessels are cleaner and quieter, require less maintenance, and eliminate harmful emissions. Plus, their batteries can be charged with electricity from renewable sources and recycled at the end of their lifecycle.

Even when you factor in the 30 million tons of minerals mined annually for lithium-ion batteries, electric vehicles are still better for the environment than mining 16.5 billion tons of fossil fuels to power gas-guzzlers.

The Arc Coast seats up to 10 people on its open deck, and its 226kWh battery should provide approximately four to five hours of cruising at speeds of up to 50 miles per hour, the report detailed.

The battery powers a compact sterndrive rather than the bulky outboards typically used on these vessels, allowing for more room to swim or lounge in the sun.

By reusing the same high-voltage battery system as the Arc Sport, the company says it's bringing the Coast from concept to production in just under one year.

It's expected to release by 2026, and interested buyers can reserve one on the company's website.

