Photos of $300 million superyacht spark outrage among travelers: 'Lazy design marketed as unique'

While yachts are usually meant to flaunt the wealth of those who own them, not every yacht can be a winner.

This user on the r/yachtporn subreddit stumbled upon a massive yacht whose design appears to prioritize quantity over quality.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The yacht was identified by users as Project X by Golden Yachts, a 287-foot motor yacht built by the Greek shipyard that can hold up to 12 guests in nine cabins. According to the Yacht Charter Fleet website, the yacht was built in 2022 for world-class luxury yacht chartering and features a beauty salon, elevator, underwater lights, beach club, and gym.

"There was a lot of fanfare when it was launched and all the publications went wild for it but I'm not a fan. Way better explorer style yacht of this size already designed. This one looks like lazy design marketed as unique," the user who identified the yacht commented.

Other users shared similar opinions about the yacht's design.

"Beauty is in the eye of the beholder," one wrote.

Massive yachts that show off how much money the owner has are often panned by onlookers who find their designs to be more of an eyesore than anything. A good example is the $300 million superyacht Anawa, which a user photographed off the coast of Cattle Point in Oak Bay, British Columbia.

The boats are a massive contributor to heat-trapping gas pollution, and with over 5,400 of them in operation as of 2022, the issue is pressing.

Though some superyachts are being made to require less fuel and therefore contribute less to global emissions, such as the $200 million superyacht Olivia Q, this is only a small pebble being thrown into a massive ocean.

