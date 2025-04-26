Luxury mansion placement sparks outrage near sacred site: 'Like putting a McDonald's in front of the Notre Dame Cathedral'

A Redditor has shared their outrage at the building of a luxury mansion in front of a major landmark in Arizona.

Posting on the subreddit r/McMansionHell, the OP shared pictures of the mansion that had been built in Sedona, tarnishing the views of several popular sights that tourists flock to see.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The sprawling mansion stands in front of the historic Chapel of the Holy Cross. The Redditor added that it also obstructs the view of another landmark in the area, Cathedral Rock. "For people who don't know Sedona, this is like putting a McDonald's in front of the Notre Dame Cathedral or a Costco in front of Niagara Falls," the OP wrote.

Unfortunately, situations like this are all too common, with land in areas of natural beauty being developed at the expense of the environment and public enjoyment. Seemingly growing numbers of building projects are encroaching on these spaces, threatening the connection that people have with nature.

Additionally, the homes of the mega-rich, including this one here, use a lot of resources in construction and operation and also take up way more space than regular homes. While any one case is not going to make a massive difference in the world and there is something understandable about the notion of a dream home, there is a line of excessiveness that can be crossed, after which the resources going to one person or family are disproportionately harmful to the environment.

In any case, as some Redditors said, some places deserve to be preserved from commercial and residential real estate. Developments that infringe on natural areas can also disrupt ecosystems, and changes in landscapes can harm biodiversity.

"This McMansion disrespects Arizona's and the country's shared natural and cultural heritage, which belongs to the public," the OP wrote.

Several commenters shared this sentiment, with one writing, "I remember seeing this mansion when I visited Sedona, and it is such an eyesore!"

"Wow. I've seen both of those incredible sites," another added. "Seeing a house plopped there saddens me."

