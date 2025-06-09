Onlooker sparks outrage after spotting mysterious 'Dream Boat' vessel at sea: 'Someone call the orcas'

Superyachts seem to be getting larger and larger these days. No matter their size, however, yachts are a luxury item that many people have negative feelings toward.

This was apparent when a Reddit user posted a photo of a yacht in the r/portlandme subreddit and asked, "Anyone know whose crazy yacht this is? Says 'Dream Boat' on the hull."

Photo Credit: Reddit

They quickly received an answer, as another user posted, "Arthur Blank, owner of the Atlanta Falcons."

Superyacht Fan confirms Arthur Blank, also a co-founder of Home Depot, as the owner. According to the site, Dreamboat is a 295-foot vessel worth $180 million. It features a large pool, a Jacuzzi, and a helicopter landing pad.

Other users soon chimed in with their thoughts on the lavish spectacle.

"F*** these robber barons," one commented.

Another wrote, "Someone call the orcas."

Superyachts like Blank's may be status symbols, but they're also symbols of waste and disregard for the environment.

Though there are only a limited number of superyachts in the world (around 6,000), the top 300 of these luxury boats are responsible for creating roughly 285,000 tons of carbon dioxide yearly. Carbon dioxide is one of the leading polluting gases that trap heat in the atmosphere, so these boats make a significant impact on the environment.

However, luxury yachts are responsible for much more pollution than just carbon dioxide. They create massive plastic and food waste while at sea and consume tons of gas when in use. Superyachts also disturb marine life and people with the noise and light pollution they emit.

On top of that, these boats are typically made with nonrenewable materials and release wastewater into the ocean.

Altogether, superyachts have a massive impact on the environment around them, which causes issues for marine life and ecological balance. These boats also impact humans in the form of health problems and increasingly frequent and severe extreme weather events.

Thankfully, the yachting industry is starting to make strides toward sustainability by incorporating sustainable materials into the building of superyachts and exploring alternatives to diesel engines.

For now, though, the ostentatious display of luxury yachts seems likely to leave people outraged, including the Redditor who wrote, "Eat the rich."

