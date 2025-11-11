Miami Dolphins owner under fire after newly surfaced footage reveals 'disgustingly privileged' behavior: 'This is so hard to watch'

"All the problems in the world, this isn't one of them."

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross drew the internet's ire recently after a video of him appearing to complain about the walk between his private jet and his car was released on YouTube.

In the video, the 85-year-old gesticulates angrily at the driver of his private car, indicating plenty of space between the plane and the vehicle where the driver could have parked closer, giving Ross less of a walk between the two. The walk, as it stood, was less than 30 seconds from the plane to the car.

It's unclear whether Ross was serious in his anger or simply joking with the driver about how far he had to walk, but either way, it highlights the absurdity with which the ultra-rich operate in their expectations, as well as their obliviousness to their impact on our warming planet.

Private jets like the one Ross uses account for a disproportionate amount of the pollution that is heating our planet. In 2024, it was reported that private jets accounted for more carbon dioxide pollution than the 67 million people of Tanzania in 2023.

Making matters worse, that number is only growing. According to the International Council on Clean Transportation, private jet pollution jumped by 25 percent between 2013 and 2023. The BBC reported that many of the ultra-rich have essentially treated private jets like taxis, taking them for high-emission short trips that are most frequently for recreation rather than any kind of work.

Given that private jets make up an incredibly small portion of global air travel, they have a disproportionately high impact on the environment.

Commenters on the video were less than thrilled with Ross.

"Did he want the Denali parked on the wing ffs? What a douche," one said.

Another YouTube user wrote: "Ungrateful. All the problems in the world, this isn't one of them. Smh."

"What a crybaby!!" a third commented.

