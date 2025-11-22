Scientists develop game-changing sunscreen that solves major problem with existing products: 'Affordable and effective'

Researchers at Singapore's Nanyang Technological University (NTU) have developed an experimental sunscreen that is made from pollen and safe for coral reefs — unlike those made from chemicals.

While minerals such as titanium dioxide and zinc oxide are effective sunscreen ingredients, they can harm coral reefs when used in nanoparticle form and still pose a potential threat to marine health, according to a report shared by New Atlas.

The researchers experimented with both sunflower and camellia flower pollen as a non-allergenic alternative to chemical- or mineral-based sunscreens, with the camellia pollen offering results that are "just as effective" as the mineral versions, the report explained.

According to the Smithsonian, roughly 14,000 tons of sunscreen enter waterways every year as it washes off swimmers in the water or while showering. Common sunscreen chemicals, including oxybenzone and octinoxate, have been found to be detrimental to coral health.

The changing climate, overfishing, and pollution – which includes microplastics – are already affecting the health of these beneficial structures. Coral reefs are formed from tiny animals called polyps, which secrete the calcium-based skeletons that form them.

Although coral reefs only cover around 1% of the world's oceans, they provide a habitat for 25% of the world's marine life — including over 4,000 species of fish.

Healthy coral reefs provide a habitat for these fish, which local communities, as well as commercial and recreational fisheries, count on as a source of food and commerce.

These reef structures also serve as a bulwark that protects shorelines, reducing the impact of waves, storms, and floods. When their health is compromised, it can mean disaster for these coastlines, even from normal wave action.

A large-scale decline in coral reefs has already been observed, making any and all opportunities to restore these ecosystems a worthy goal.

The chemicals in traditional sunscreens can cause coral bleaching, damage their DNA, and deform the young; they also harm other marine organisms, as well. They can damage the immune and reproductive systems in creatures like mussels, sea urchins, and fish.

This camellia flower pollen-based product is made with "a proprietary water-based process that does not involve harsh chemicals or high heat" to hollow out pollen grains, the report explained.

This leaves behind a tough natural biopolymer known as sporopollenin, which can be converted to a transparent microgel and offer the same protection from the sun's UV rays as a mineral- or chemical-based product with an SPF rating of 30.

The new sunscreen also provides a cooling effect on the skin due to pollen's natural properties. It absorbs less energy in the visible to near-infrared spectrum, leaving the skin up to 9 degrees Fahrenheit cooler for 20 minutes after application, according to the report.

"We wanted to develop an affordable and effective natural sunscreen that is non-allergenic to humans and eco-friendly to the environment," explained lead author of the study, Professor Cho Nam-Joon.

"This is where NTU leveraged our deep expertise in materials science and engineering to develop a sustainable real-world solution that has an impact on both humanity and the Earth."

