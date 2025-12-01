Coca-Cola under fire for controversial stance on proposed law: 'A classic story of power politics'

Over 100 corporations are lobbying against the passage of the Packaging Reduction and Recycling Infrastructure Act in New York.

What's happening?

The PRRIA was introduced in the New York Legislature to reduce the usage of single-use plastics and harmful chemicals. However, a report from Beyond Plastics found that 107 companies are opposing it, compared to 23 that support it.

Some of the businesses and organizations pushing back against the bill include dirty energy companies like ExxonMobil and Shell. Meanwhile, brands like McDonald's, Amazon, and Coca-Cola — all of which have made various sustainability commitments — were also listed as opposing PRRIA.

The bill would require a 30% reduction in single-use plastic over a 12-year period. It would also regulate the amount of toxic chemicals in packaging and roll out extended producer responsibility legislation. The goal is to improve reusable and recycled content by 2052, holding corporations responsible for waste created from their products.

"This report illustrates a classic story of power politics where the wealthy and powerful use their immense resources to block what's in the public's best interest and to maintain an inadequate status quo," Blair Horner, legislative director at New York Public Interest Research Group, told Packaging Insights.

Why is PRRIA important?

This legislation is a step toward a healthier future for New Yorkers, with reduced microplastic pollution and fewer toxic fumes. Plastic packaging doesn't decompose naturally. Instead, it just breaks down into smaller pieces that end up everywhere, from the human body to the deep sea. Plus, when it's burned by garbage incinerators, the packaging releases chemicals that can cause lung disease.

The full impact of microplastics on human health has yet to be determined. However, several studies have linked ingestion to increased risk of brain illnesses, cancer, and respiratory diseases.

One poll showed that 72% of state residents support PRRIA, yet companies are campaigning against what the people want. This highlights the issue of greenwashing, in which corporations contradict their commitments to fixing their climate-damaging practices. For example, Coca-Cola has consistently been one of the worst plastic polluters in the world despite previously pledging to make its packaging more reusable. It's important to support brands that are serious about being sustainable, so companies know that green business is good business.

What's being done about PRRIA?

The bill passed the New York Senate earlier this year but will not be voted on by the Assembly until January. Advocates from Beyond Plastic are urging assemblymembers to address it earlier in the legislative session. Residents can take action by contacting their local representative and sharing their support for the bill.

