Scientists raise red flags on widespread threat to human health: 'There is a dire lack of ... studies'

A growing awareness of the amount of microplastics found in our environment has led to concerns about their impact on human health, particularly as a result of routine ingestion.

Now, a new study has taken the first step toward quantifying the impact ingestion of microplastics may have on our bodies.

What's happening?

SpringerOpen shared a study, published in the journal Microplastics and Nanoplastics, that took a look at the oral toxicity of microplastics, particularly polyamide microplastics.

Most previous research into the effects of ingested microplastics was limited to studying polystyrene beads, which aren't representative of the scope of microplastics.

As the study stated in its abstract: "There is a dire lack of standardized in vivo studies investigating the human hazard by microplastics by OECD test guidelines. "

To study the potential effects of ingestion, researchers fed rats microplastics for 28 days. The results showed that no marked acute toxicity occurred in the rats by the end of the testing period.

While it's good news that the immediate harmful effects of microplastic ingestion are limited, the study also documented subtle but significant changes in the composition of the gut microbiome and inflammatory markers. These findings suggest that prolonged exposure to microplastics may have lasting consequences.

Also discovered was that the physicochemical properties of polyamide influence how it is distributed in the body after ingestion, with the microplastic accumulating in organs such as the liver.

That introduces the question of whether microplastics may amplify the health risks of environmental toxins or chemical additives.

Why is this discovery concerning?

As the study stated, microplastics are now found in practically everything we come in contact with, including our water, soil, and food, thanks to plastic waste.

We're at constant risk of ingesting microplastics, which can remain in our bodies forever, so this study's conclusions offer new insights into the health risks of microplastics consumption.

Previous research into the effect of microplastics on the human body has potentially linked microplastics to numerous health issues, including dementia, weight gain, hormonal disruption, decreased fertility, and an increased risk of heart disease.

If this study's findings hold up in further research, then microplastics in the body may also amplify other toxins, increasing the risk of additional health issues, although more research into the matter is needed.

What's being done about plastic waste?

World governments and corporations continue to take steps to reduce plastic waste, from creating more sustainable product packaging to committing to international agreements designed to reduce plastic use.

Individuals can help protect themselves from ingesting microplastics by using water filters designed to filter microplastics and reducing the amount of plastic they use and discard.

