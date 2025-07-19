Coca-Cola expands popular program that gives rewards to customers: 'We are so proud to continue our support'

Large corporations have a tremendous impact on the environment. Whether it is pollution during production and transportation or plastic packaging for their goods, these companies' environmental impacts are huge. This is why it's so heartening when these same companies adopt initiatives and policies to benefit the environment.

Coca-Cola has been taking one such important step to reduce its packaging waste. For the fifth consecutive year, Coca-Cola has participated in a program called "Coke Recycle Me with Trash Lucky" in Thailand.

The program rewards participants for recycling bottles and cans with exciting prizes. Since the program's inception, people have recycled over 75,000 pounds of bottles. The prizes include everything from coupons for food to an electric vehicle. The corporation ingeniously partnered with universities, as well as Trash Lucky, a company known for incentivizing recycling, to encourage young people to get involved.

Coca-Cola has a mixed record in terms of environmental impact due to its policies. For instance, it recently introduced fiber-based paper packaging to replace the dreaded plastic rings in some of its products. Plastic rings often end up in landfills and oceans, harming ecosystems. But on the other hand, the company is cited as the world's leading plastic polluter and has been accused of greenwashing in the past, which is when companies misrepresent their environmental impacts.

For those consumers looking for responsible companies, there are many options. There are many brands that are turning to plastic-free packaging to limit the amount of waste. And successful companies continue to introduce a wide variety of eco-friendly initiatives to limit their environmental impact. That being said, it is important for consumers to differentiate these programs from simple greenwashing.

The leaders behind the initiative were extremely proud of their efforts.

Sarut Wittayarungruangsri, the senior director of public affairs, communications and sustainability for Coca-Cola Thailand and Laos, said, "We are so proud to continue our support in the 'Coke Recycle Me with Trash Lucky' campaign for the fifth consecutive year. The initiative demonstrates our dedication to build more sustainable habits around sorting and recycling used packaging by encouraging consumer action."

