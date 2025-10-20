Researchers make stunning discovery deep beneath ocean surface: 'The colors pop out'

"The biggest surprise for me has been the abundance."

Researchers found a concerning amount of microplastics in the deep ocean, according to the Stanford Report.

What's happening?

Ecologists at Stanford University are studying how microplastics are distributed and where they come to rest.

Microplastics are tiny pieces of debris broken off from larger pieces of plastic. They are typically smaller than 5 mm, allowing them to easily enter our oceans, soil, and bodies.

The research team has been collecting data from Monterey Bay, which is renowned for its rich biodiversity. They obtained samples from coastal waters, beaches, wildlife, and rivers in the area.

Researchers determined that few microplastics remain at the ocean's surface. Instead, they sit in the deep water columns: some of which are up to a kilometer below the surface.

"The biggest surprise for me has been the abundance," bioengineering professor Manu Prakash told the Stanford Report.

"Every single drop I look at — every sample from an aquatic environment — has microplastic in it. The colors pop out under a scope unlike anything else," Prakash said.

Why are microplastics concerning?

Microplastics are detrimental to both the environment and human health.

One study found that this debris is present in 80% of human blood samples. Since plastic can get lodged in carotid arteries, its presence in our bodies can increase the risk of a heart attack or stroke.

Because microplastic are so prevalent in the ocean, many sea creatures ingest them. This form of pollution can infiltrate the organs of aquatic wildlife. As a result, microplastics are present in much of our seafood.

"This is not just an environmental health issue," Matthew Savoca, researcher at the Hopkins Marine Station, told the Stanford Report. "It's not just a wildlife health issue. It is most certainly a human health issue."

What's being done about microplastics?

Researchers continue to monitor the distribution of microplastics.

Their work helps us better understand how microplastics end up in local ecosystems, affecting wildlife and humans.

Individuals can do their part by using less plastic. Limiting plastic use ensures that fewer pieces of new plastic enter our landfills and break down into harmful microplastic particles.

