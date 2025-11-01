Researchers issue warning about overlooked hazard that can increase cancer risk: 'Harmful biological effects'

In recent years, concerns about microplastics have grown, and scientists are now uncovering just how deeply these tiny plastic particles may be affecting our health.

A new study published in Molecular Cancer raises the alarm that microplastics and their even smaller cousins, nanoplastics, could do more than pollute oceans and soil; they may actually drive cancer.

Yes, the same particles shed from everyday items, such as water bottles, packaging, and synthetic fabrics, are making their way into our bodies and causing serious damage once they're there.

What's happening?

According to researchers, microplastics have been found in multiple human cancer tissues, including from the lung, breast, stomach, prostate, and even placenta.

These particles don't just sit harmlessly in the body; they trigger chronic inflammation, oxidative stress, and DNA damage.

As the study put it, "These particles induce harmful biological effects," disrupting important cell functions and weakening the body's defenses against tumor growth.

On a deeper level, the study highlights how microplastics and nanoplastics interfere with cancer-related signaling pathways such as NF-kB, PI3K/Akt/mTOR, and p53 — technical names for the body's built-in systems that regulate cell growth, repair damage, and prevent cancer from spreading.

Why is this discovery concerning?

This isn't just an issue for people living near polluted coastlines or working in factories. Microplastics and nanoplastics have been detected in everyday human biological samples such as blood. That means exposure is widespread, invisible, and happening right now.

If left unchecked, plastic pollution will continue to silently add to the global cancer burden, affecting people who may never even know they've been exposed.

What can I do to help reduce this risk?

While scientists work toward answers and policy changes, daily actions can still make a difference.

Cutting back on single-use plastics, choosing glass or stainless steel containers, and supporting plastic-free initiatives are all small ways to protect both the planet and your health.

Understanding how microplastics affect our bodies may be the key to creating a cleaner, safer future, not just for the environment but for us all.

