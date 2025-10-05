McDonald's makes unprecedented change to its iconic burgers: 'We recognize the responsibility we have'

McDonald's just launched one of the most important commitments to regenerative agriculture: over $200 million over the next seven years, to support cattle ranchers across 4 million acres of U.S. grasslands.

According to a McDonald's press release, this Grassland Resilience and Conservation Initiative is meant to help ranchers adopt grazing practices that strengthen soil, conserve water, and boost wildlife habitats. Partners, including the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, the USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service, and major beef suppliers, will manage the rollout of the commitment. McDonald's links this initiative to both supply chain resilience and environmental stewardship.

"Through our support of this initiative, McDonald's USA is demonstrating the power of partnership between the public and private sectors and that feeding the population and stewarding our natural resources can coexist," said Cesar Piña, a senior vice president and chief supply chain officer for North America.

"As a brand that serves more than 90% of Americans every year, we recognize the responsibility we have to help safeguard our food systems for long-term vitality," Piña added.

Under the plan, ranchers who participate will have access to incentive payments, competitive grants for organizations that assist them, and "tools and resources" that will help them improve their practices. The press release stated that independent companies, Kateri and Carbon Yield, will monitor changes in soil health and improvement.

Some see the shift to greener practices as a smart business move. For example, according to Restaurant Dive, "the sustainability project doubles as a long-term investment in U.S. beef supply chains," and the outlet added that other restaurants like Chipotle have invested in reducing the climate impact of beef production.

"While Chipotle's efforts targeted methane emissions from cattle themselves, McDonald's new partnership targets changes in land use," Restaurant Dive said.

McDonald's is betting that more resilient grasslands and healthier soil will reduce volatility and costs down the line. Meanwhile, research supports the ecological basis. The U.S. Department of Agriculture states that managed grazing practices can help capture and store carbon, improve water retention, and increase plant reproduction — meaning climate benefits naturally follow good land care.

If things go as planned, consumers may benefit indirectly through more stable beef prices and supply, while the environment gets a boost in biodiversity, soil health, and water conservation. The press release called this a change to "accelerate regenerative grazing" for ranchers who are integral to McDonald's operations. The first round of grants is expected in January, according to the announcement.

"Conservation practices voluntarily adopted by ranchers can improve the productivity of grasslands, increase ranching profitability, and strengthen the vitality of rural communities across the United States," said Jeff Trandahl, executive director and CEO at NFWF, per McDonald's.

