  • Business Business

Coca-Cola faces backlash for U-turning on pledge: 'It's hard to not be skeptical about the intention'

Coca-Cola is the largest global producer of branded plastic pollution.

by Kristen Lawrence
Coca-Cola is the largest global producer of branded plastic pollution.

Photo Credit: iStock

In 2022, Coca-Cola pledged to make 25% of its packaging reusable by 2030, but it now appears to have quietly removed the promise from its website.

As Grist reported, the company set a target of selling a quarter of its drinks in returnable or refillable glass or plastic bottles by the end of the decade. Industry leaders touted this as a revolutionary method of handling the plastic pollution crisis, and the reuse program has already had a significant impact. As of 2023, reusable plastic and glass bottles accounted for over 50% of Coke's drink sales in 20 markets. 

Coca-Cola also pledged in 2020 to reduce its use of virgin plastics, vowing to eliminate 3.3 million tons of the material "derived from nonrenewable sources" from its supply chain by 2025, per Grist. 

However, as of November, the company had scrapped both sustainability objectives, deleting the pledges from its website. In a blog post in December, Coca-Cola announced updated environmental goals, which Grist noted are regressive compared to its previous plans. 

Coke said it now hopes to make 35% to 40% of its primary packaging (plastic, glass, and aluminum) from recycled material by 2035, rather than 50% by 2030. 

Furthermore, instead of making all its packaging recyclable by 2025 and recycling or collecting one bottle or can for each one sold, its new goal is a 70-75% collection rate of the equivalent number of bottles and cans that enter the market annually by 2035. 

Watch now: Netflix chef and bestselling author talks about why she's in love with new cooking technique

Coca-Cola didn't disclose why it abandoned its reuse goals, but Grist explained that it could be related to anti-greenwashing laws approved by the European Union in 2024. Since Coke was already falling short on its virgin plastic reduction and reusable packaging goals, the company may be trying to avoid lawsuits or public criticism. 

Coke isn't the only company falling behind on its packaging goals — hundreds of major companies are failing to meet their voluntary plastics commitments, according to a report by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation cited by Grist. Sam Pearse, plastics campaign director for the nonprofit Story of Stuff Project, worries this is part of a larger trend of corporations shirking their environmental responsibilities. 

"Once you start seeing that cycle a number of times, it's hard to not be skeptical about the intention," Pearse told Grist.

Should companies be required to help recycle their own products?

Definitely 👍

No way 👎

It depends on the product 🤔

They should get tax breaks instead 💰

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

According to a 2024 study, Coca-Cola is the largest global producer of branded plastic pollution, so it should be held accountable for addressing its plastic waste. Millions of animals die each year from choking on or being entangled in plastic, and chemicals from the materials leach into waterways and soil. 

Reducing the production of single-use plastic is one of the best ways to protect the planet and lower pollution. According to research shared by Grist, replacing 10% of single-use plastics with reusable alternatives could slash the amount of plastic waste entering the oceans in half.

"That Coca-Cola has abandoned its refillable commitment is alarming, regrettable, and regressive," Frances Fairhead-Stanova, a shareholder advocate for the eco-friendly mutual fund Green Century Capital Management, told Grist.

"We remain committed to building long-term business resilience and earning our social license to operate through our evolved voluntary environmental goals," Bea Perez, Coca‑Cola executive vice president and global chief communications, sustainability, and strategic partnerships officer, said in a statement.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x