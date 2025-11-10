Psychiatrist sounds alarm after disturbing discovery made inside human brains: 'I spent three years changing my own habits'

When the topic is plastic pollution, it usually revolves around the ocean or wildlife. But a report from Psychology Today showed it's much closer to home.

St. George's University psychiatrist Dr. Elizabeth Ryznar used to view plastic as an ocean problem, but when the pandemic slowed life down, it became personal. She cooked more at home, hiked often, and noticed plastic piling up in her kitchen and along the trails.

"That made the issue personal, and I spent three years changing my own habits to be low-plastic," she told the publication. The change also motivated her to study plastics closely and learn how they impact human health.

What's happening?

Scientists have detected microplastics and nanoplastics — the minuscule plastic bits from clothes, packaging, and tires — in human brains. They reported that these plastics move through the blood and trigger inflammation typical of brain illnesses.

Dr. Ryznar stated that the smaller particles can even reach the brain through the lungs and nose, using the same nerves people use to smell.

Related studies on inhaled microplastic fibers and respiratory health have shown how common breathing plastic dust has become.

Why is finding plastic in the brain concerning?

Plastic in the human brain — or in any part of the body — isn't normal. These studies turn plastic waste from an ecological issue into a human health crisis.

There are tons of chemicals in plastics, such as bisphenol A, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, and phthalates, that make them sturdy and flexible. But these chemicals can disrupt hormones, triggering mood swings and slowing brain growth.

These tiny plastics are just one of several environmental stressors that may affect mental and brain health. For example, some studies show how heat affects those who are on psychiatric medications. Others tie air pollution to children's brain development.

Microplastics accumulate over time in both the environment and the human body. One plastic straw can last about two centuries, according to WWF Australia.

Meanwhile, a study published in the Journal of Hazardous Materials estimated that people take in up to five grams of microplastics weekly through water, food intake, and other sources.

What's being done about plastic exposure?

Dr. Ryznar suggested making small daily choices to cut plastic exposure. Something as simple as heating food in glass containers or skipping plastic cups for hot drinks can help.

Additionally, repurposing old packaging and switching to sturdy, natural fabrics can help limit human exposure to microplastic fibers.

She also noted that while personal effort counts, real change needs rules that limit single-use plastics and push for safer designs.

