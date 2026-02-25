Coca-Cola deploys groundbreaking additions to public spaces in citywide rollout — here are the details

Luckily, some governments are stepping in to support larger-scale solutions.

Coca-Cola has engaged in a new recycling program in the Philippines, according to InsiderPH.

Twenty benches made from recycled plastic will be installed in the Philippine capital, Manila. A district called Bonifacio Global City will be home to the installations, with municipal staff handling waste pickup from included bottle drop-off bins.

This initiative joins other Coca-Cola efforts to support plastic waste management, including increasing recycled content usage in bottles and reducing packaging. Beyond plastic, Coca-Cola has been active in other sustainability programs within the Philippines. The beverage giant is encouraging producers to use renewable energy and has advanced access to clean water, for example.

While these benches in the Philippines are a good step to visibly supporting recycling, plastic recycling is notoriously ineffective, and Coca-Cola is the world's largest single source of plastic pollution. Token efforts to appear sustainable while still being a driving polluting force can constitute greenwashing.

Plastic waste is a massive issue. Even when left in a garbage dump, plastic items are often a threat to wildlife. As animals pursue food opportunities presented by people, they routinely ingest plastic, clogging their digestive tracts.

Humans aren't immune to these threats, either. Over time, bottles shed microplastics, which end up in food streams and ultimately on dinner plates. When people eat these particles, they're taking on new health risks to endocrine, reproductive, and other systems, according to a growing body of evidence.

Luckily, some governments are stepping in to support larger-scale solutions than benches made from recycled plastic. One Philippine city recently banned plastic bags and Styrofoam containers, while another has banned single-use plastics altogether. These aggressive reforms are understandable, given the outsized amount of plastic pollution the Philippines contends with. The country is the top ocean plastic waste polluter by a wide margin.

On an individual basis, it's helpful to know your recycling options when throwing things out or finding new uses for the containers you have. It's even better to cut plastic use altogether when possible.

